Community Connection Friday April 8th 2022

The Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund and Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance by the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority

Home Owner Needing Help? Apply Here: https://haf.877gethope.org/

Renter Needing Assistance? Apply Here: https://www.indianahousingnow.org/

Home Assistance Info: “IHAF is a mortgage payment assistance program for eligible Indiana homeowners in all 92 counties experiencing a hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The maximum per household IHAF assistance amount is capped at $35,000 and is limited to one time per household. This assistance is paid directly to the mortgage lender and is not considered taxable income.

Community Connection Wednesday April 6th 2022 Rental info: “The Rental Assistance Portal is currently accepting applications for the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance (IERA) program. This program can provide up to 15 months in rental assistance to help cover past due and ongoing monthly rent and utility payments for qualifying Indiana renters.”

Phone Guests: Suzanne Crouch – Lt. Governor, State Of Indiana

Jake Sipe – Executive Director, Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority

Janis Bradley – JB Real Estate Consultants Joined Us Live To Speak On Home Ownership! More info on the website here: https://www.jbrealestateconsultants.com/?fbclid=IwAR1IbdvrRrTYSXiVbfN27PWOEZcCT6PmwzxwgbuQFvMJlxfx024jE_wpRUM Contact Janis Bradley: janisbradley1972@gmail.com (317) 251-2240 Phone Guest: Janis Bradley – Owner, @JB Real Estate Consultants, Co-Host, The Home & Finance Show

