The 30th Anniversary Bounce Trumpet Awards will feature a tribute to The Warriors of Justice honoring those institutions and their leaders who have been on the front lines fighting for social, political, legal, educational, and economic equality for people of color. The group includes: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Founder/President – Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Derrick Johnson, President/CEO – NAACP, Marc Morial, President/CEO, National Urban League and Dr. Charles Steele, Jr. President/CEO – Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC)

The event will also feature appearances from Honorees, including Courtney B. Vance, Senator Raphael Warnock, Stan Lathan, Princess Sarah Culberson, Senator Jon Ossoff, and Zaila Avant-Garde.

Presenters and special tributes will includes Tamron Hall, Xerona Clayton, Caroline Wanga, Wendell Pierce, Sanaa Lathan, and more.

Special musical performances by Dru Hill, Mary Mary, Tank, PJ Morton, Avery Wilson, and more.

The 30th Anniversary Bounce Trumpet Awards will take place on April 23, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will air on Juneteenth, Sunday, June 19, at 7 p.m. ET. Produced by Magic Lemonade Production Company, the gala event will be televised on Bounce, the nation’s popular entertainment television network serving African Americans.

2022 BOUNCE TRUMPET AWARDS TO TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 23 AT THE DOLBY THEATER IN HOLLYWOOD was originally published on praiserichmond.com

