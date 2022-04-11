PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday April 11th 2022

Rules And Public Policy Committee Meeting Tomorrow, Tuesday April 11th at 5:30 p.m. in the Public Assembly Room on the second floor of the City-County Building.

“You can provide the Council feedback on their mapping proposal by testifying or you can simply show up and be counted as a supporter of a fair process for fair maps.”

Get engaged in the redistricting process online at: https://www.yourvoice2022.com/

Executive Director Of Common Cause Indiana Julia Vaughn Joined Us Live To Explain The Newly Drawn City County Council Re-Districting Maps.

To Answer Your Questions About Property Taxes We Had Marion County Treasurer Barbara Lawrence Live On Community Connection!

Property Tax Bills Hitting Real And Virtual Mailboxes.

For more information or to pay online, please go to https://www.indy.gov/agency/marion-county-treasurers-office and click on “Pay Your Property Taxes or View Current Tax Bill

”Property tax bills are due May 10th for the spring billing cycle and November 10th for the fall billing cycle.Voice Pay by Phone at 317-327-4829

A Fair Housing Exhibit Opens at Central Indianapolis Library! The Exhibit Is Titled, “Unwelcomed: A Fair Housing History of Sales & Lending Discrimination” April 11th-29th.

The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana (FHCCI), in partnership with the Indianapolis Public Library, is hosting Unwelcomed: A Fair Housing History of Sales & Lending Discrimination, an interactive exhibit, from April 11-29, 2022 at the Indianapolis Central Library.

About:The exhibit will educate participants on the systemic barriers that have impacted today’s neighborhoods through redlining, racial covenants, steering, neighborhood intimidation, and other forms of housing discrimination. Modern-day forms of housing discrimination in sales and lending will also be highlighted.

Event Information: https://www.fhcci.org/events/unwelcomed-exhibit/

Phone Guest: Amy Nelson – Executive Director, Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana

