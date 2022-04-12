Community Connection Tuesday April 12th 2022

“April is National Donate Life Month, a time when Donate Life Indiana, Indiana Donor Network, VisionFirst and others across the country focus on educating and motivating others to sign up as organ, tissue and eye donors. The month is also spent honoring those who have given the gift of life and celebrating the lifesaving and healing gift of transplantation.

Ways for you to get involved:

Fly a Donate Life flag at your business

Swap out the exterior lights at your home or business to blue- and green-colored lightbulbs.

Share content on your social media channels

Hold a Blue and Green Spirit Day with your employees and share photos on social media using the hashtag #NDLM and tagging Donate Life Indiana.”