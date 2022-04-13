PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday April 13th 2022

We Interviewed One Of The Democratic Candidates For Marion County Clerk Kate Sweeney-Belle! – Kate Sweeney Bell for Marion County Clerk

“Kate Sweeney Bell will protect our voting rights, provide top-notch customer service to our citizens, and bring fresh solutions to our county government. “

April is Minority Health Month and more specifically this week is Maternal Child Health Week.

Community Connection Monday April 11th 2022 Vice President Of The Indiana Minority Health Coalition Tony Gillepsie Joined Us Live To Discuss These Topics, as well as Lauren Lacaster the Maternal Child Health Manager. Indiana Minority Health Website: https://www.imhc.org/ Phone Guest: Tony Gillepsie – V.P., Indiana Minority Health Coalition Lauren Lacaster – Maternal Child Health Manager

