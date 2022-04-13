CLOSE
Community Connection Wednesday April 13th 2022
We Interviewed One Of The Democratic Candidates For Marion County Clerk Kate Sweeney-Belle! – Kate Sweeney Bell for Marion County Clerk
“Kate Sweeney Bell will protect our voting rights, provide top-notch customer service to our citizens, and bring fresh solutions to our county government. “
Campaign Website: https://www.katesweeneybell.com/
April is Minority Health Month and more specifically this week is Maternal Child Health Week.
Vice President Of The Indiana Minority Health Coalition Tony Gillepsie Joined Us Live To Discuss These Topics, as well as Lauren Lacaster the Maternal Child Health Manager.
Indiana Minority Health Website: https://www.imhc.org/
Phone Guest:
Tony Gillepsie – V.P., Indiana Minority Health Coalition
Lauren Lacaster – Maternal Child Health Manager
