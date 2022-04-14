CLOSE
Community Connection Thursday April 14th 2022
R Janae Pitts-Murdock Senior Pastor Of Light of the World Christian Church Was Today’s Guest Host On Community Connection!
Show Guests:
Cris Meadows – Founder/President, Harvest Girls International, Inc.
Aaron Laramore – Senior Program Officer, Indianapolis LISC
Rev. Darian Bouie – Senior Pastor, Progressive Baptist Church
Bishop Tom Benjamin – Senior Pastor Emeritus, Light of the World Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)Church Website: http://www.lovelwcc.org/
