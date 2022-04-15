Lawyer Defends White Model Who Killed Black Boyfriend

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been going on two weeks since the April 3 fatal stabbing of Christian “Toby” Obumseli inside a luxury apartment building, One Paraiso, in Miami, Florida, by his white girlfriend Courtney Clenney, an OnlyFans model and an Instagram influencer. Clenney was never arrested let alone charged with a crime and her lawyer, Frank Prieto, is playing around in Black people’s faces by calling it “justice” that his client hasn’t been arrested and implying that any other citizen would receive the same treatment.

“Justice in this matter calls for no arrest or charges,” Prieto told the DailyMail Wednesday. “It is absolutely irresponsible for the family’s attorney (who was not present and has not seen the evidence in this case) to allege that the events of that evening were unprovoked or to insinuate that she is being afforded special treatment.”

I suppose it makes sense that Prieto doesn’t consider it “special treatment” that Clenney hasn’t been charged in Obumseli’s death or that she was taken to the hospital under Florida’s Baker Act after she cried and threatened to kill herself after being detained by police. Because for white people who have killed Black people, that’s often just normal treatment.

It isn’t much of a stretch to say that if Obumseli had stabbed Clenney to death, he wouldn’t have been able to simply claim self-defense and been given the benefit of the doubt by police officers. It’s hard to imagine him being able to cry and say he’s suicidal and cops would’ve just sent him to a hospital and then released him to roam around in public. That just isn’t normal. What is normal, however, is law enforcement being slow to arrest the non-Black killers of Black people after said killers claim it was the Black person who attacked first. (See the cases of Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin.)

Still, Prieto insists that his client was the victim “of domestic violence and possibly human trafficking,” and that it was “irresponsible” for Obumseli’s family to make comments in support of him when they have not “seen the evidence.”

“There is nothing we can say to alleviate the pain his family is going through,” he said. “However, their calls for justice and an arrest in this matter are misplaced.”

Listen: Ultimately, Prieto is just doing what lawyers do in defending their clients, but I just need folks to stop pretending anybody can cry white woman tears and go free. Clenney never so much as seeing a jail cell isn’t justice, it’s privilege.

SEE ALSO:

The Curious Case Of Christian Obumseli, Courtney Clenney – The White Woman Who Killed Him – And The Black Women He Disparaged

GoFundMe Soars For Black Man Slain By White IG Model As Donations Lag For Unarmed Grand Rapids Police Shooting Victim

Lawyer Defends White Model Who Killed Black Boyfriend was originally published on newsone.com