BeBe Winans Recaps His Epic Easter VERZUZ Celebration With Mary Mary

This past Easter Sunday proved to be one of a kind thanks to the blessing of Mary Mary joining BeBe & CeCe Winans for a special VERZUZ celebration.

Willie had the opportunity to speak with the man of the night on today’s show, and BeBe gave us his insight on reuniting onstage with sister CeCe after years, remembering lyrics to classic hits and bringing his true self to the stage over the weekend.

Checking in while hitting the gym, BeBe not only showed us that he’s in his best shape physically but the gems he’s dropping also prove he’s in a great mental space as well. We definitely recommend taking a minute to learn a few things on life, learning and loving yourself straight from the OG.

Watch our exclusive interview with BeBe Winans on the Willie Moore Jr. Show below:

