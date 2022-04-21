PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday April 19th 2022

All Things Senior Expo 2022 – Senior Health Fair Event

This Saturday April 23rd, 10 AM at the Edna Martin Christian Center

FREE EVENT

About: “A Day to explore, celebrate and bring awareness to seniors, caregivers and the community. To give information on affordable services to the senior population.”

Event Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/267722695428576?ref=newsfeed

Phone Guests:

Shelida Purnell – Community Action of Greater Indianapolis

Kim Boyd – Founder & President at The H.O.P.E. TEA

Documentary – “Who Killed Cary Owsley? A Mission For Justice” Andrea Morehead & Cheryl Owsley (sister of Cary Owsley) Joined Us Live To Speak On The Documentary!

Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/CayOwsleyMissionForJustice/

Documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=VISHG-L9yek&fbclid=IwAR0KUGUT9hc8Rz_VyaPXnLOlwaSP_LU4cFqR25qVvo7E4fd0fNPlhKNYdy0

Phone Guests:

Cheryl Owsley -Jackson, Indiana University Visiting Senior Journalist-In-Residence/Producer

Andrea Morehead – Television Journalist/Producer