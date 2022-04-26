PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday April 26th 2022

Rev. Charles Harrison President Of The Indianapolis TenPoint Coalition Joined Us Live To Speak On Gun Violence & Other Important Issues In Our Community.

Mission Of The Indy 10 Point Coalition:

“The Mission of the Indianapolis TenPoint Coalition is to reduce Urban Youth Gun Violence and address critical issues in Indianapolis and surrounding areas.”

Website: http://indytenpoint.org/

Phone Guest:

Rev. Charles Harrison – President & Founder, Indianapolis TenPoint Coalition, Sr. Pastor Barnes United Methodist Church, Community Activist

Julie Vaughn Executive Director of Common Cause Indiana Joined Us To Speak About Early Voting And Everything Elections!

Common Cause Indiana: https://866ourvote.org/?fbclid=IwAR39LEuUr0Hg1c1_9WNTTYt9n_Rd0U59MeCyhcZU01HIREfyYaabxN29GPQ

Election Protection Hotline – 866-687-8683