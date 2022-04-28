Community Connection Thursday April 28th 2022

About The Candidate: “My name is Karla Lopez Owens and I’m seeking to represent the people of District 46 at the Indiana State Senate. I am not a politician, I am a resident of the district who believes in the power of our community to advocate for the change we need.

I come from a working-class, immigrant family who has lived in Indianapolis for 20+ years. I also am a home owner in the near east side of Indianapolis. From a young age, I have advocated for progressive causes like human rights, fair wages, and voter empowerment. I’m running a grassroots campaign focused on improving the lives of my family and neighbors. Join us in creating a community-led movement.”