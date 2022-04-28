CLOSE
Community Connection Thursday April 28th 2022
Celebrity Physician, Author, ”Plant Power: Flip Your Plate, Change Your Weight” Dr. Ian Smith Joined Us Live!”
Get The Book Here!: https://doctoriansmith.com/
About the book:
“For dieters who want to utilize the benefits of fruits, vegetables, and complex carbs―without eliminating the meat, dairy, fish, and fats they love―Dr. Ian K. Smith’s new book Plant Power delivers the most flavorful and favorable plant-based foods to their plates. In a detailed but easy-to-implement four-week program, readers will, day-by-day, flip their diet from 70% meat/30% plants to 30% meat/70% plants, leading to natural and pain-free weight loss, keeping them feeling full and satisfied.”
Democratic Senate District 46 Candidate Karla Lopez Owens Joined Us Live On Community Connection!
Campaign Website: https://www.klo4change.com/
About The Candidate: “My name is Karla Lopez Owens and I’m seeking to represent the people of District 46 at the Indiana State Senate. I am not a politician, I am a resident of the district who believes in the power of our community to advocate for the change we need.
I come from a working-class, immigrant family who has lived in Indianapolis for 20+ years. I also am a home owner in the near east side of Indianapolis. From a young age, I have advocated for progressive causes like human rights, fair wages, and voter empowerment. I’m running a grassroots campaign focused on improving the lives of my family and neighbors. Join us in creating a community-led movement.”
“Prioritizing People Over Profit”
Night Without A Bed – A fundraising campaign for Family Promise of Greater Indianapolis, Inc.
Because every child deserves a home.
“Community “sleepout” planned for 7pm that April 30 at University United Methodist Church (5959 Grandview Dr., Indianapolis, 46260). We’ll have a presentation that night with actual first-person stories of families’ paths from homelessness to housing, a DJ, fire pits/s’mores, and T-shirts (available for drive thru pick up 5-7:15p). We’ll also award plaques for the teams with the most donors, highest fundraising total, and most creative sleepout. (Register to attend the community sleepout by emailing info@fpgi.org.)”
Mike Chapuran Director at , Family Promise of Greater Indianapolis Joined Us Live!
#nightwithoutabed
Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sports Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live On Community Connection!
Indianapolis Recorder: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/