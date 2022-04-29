PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Friday April 29th 2022

City County Councilor Kristen Jones, One Of The Democratic Candidates For Senate District 46 Joined Us Live To Answer Your Questions!

“Putting PEOPLE First

I love serving my community and I believe each of us has a role to play in improving the quality of life of our great city and state. ”

Campaign Website: https://www.kjforindiana.com/

Priorities:

“Adult Protective Services. When it comes to taking care of a vulnerable population, Indiana often fails.

Equitable Healthcare. With the pandemic, high rates of infant and maternal mortality, and racial inequities in our healthcare systems, healthcare is a top priority for many in Senate District 46.

Infrastructure. With the passage of the $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework (BIF), Indiana is poised to receive federal dollars — I will call for increased public transportation, including the full incorporation of the Blue Line, which will serve all of District 46.

Our Schools. We must better support our educators and school employees who play a significant role in educating and supporting our students, while preparing students for the 21st century economy.

Unions. I believe in the right to collectively bargain and will propose legislation to expand that right to all workers who qualify for such protections.”

Vice President of Programs & Services The International Center Of Indianapolis Ashley Eason, Democrat Running For Senate District 46, Joined Us Live To Answer Your Questions!

Campaign Website: https://ashleyforindiana.com/

Issues:

” FUNDING: Raising money to help support other candidates with critical funds every election cycle in key races across the state—not merely lining my own campaign pockets

REACH: Using the power of the 46th District seat to help with voter turnout for other critical, statewide elections—Indianapolis is crucial to achieving this goal

RECRUITMENT: Recruiting dynamic candidates for important races up and down the ballot—there are lots of great reasons to run for office now more than ever. We need to remove barriers for exceptional candidates and engage them—not exclude them

TRAINING: Training other candidates and campaign teams about running for office at all levels of government—starting with small, local roles and moving up to regional and statewide races

PARTNERSHIP: Partnering with other existing organizations already doing great work in areas of voter education, recruitment, registration and outreach, as well as candidate funding, training and other tools. In essence, use what is available today to become more nimble and build voter and supporter trust quickly and effectively

I’m supported by all kinds of Hoosiers who want a strong Democratic party—institutions and individuals alike.

Everyone knows that a strong, balanced legislature is what’s needed for today’s global citizens and economy.Everyone knows that anything’s possible when we really fight for voters.”

Senate District 46 Candidate (D) Bobby Kern Joined Us Live To Answer Your Questions!

Bobby Kern for Indiana Senate District 46

Website: https://www.bobbykern.com/

About:

“Vote for the man who cares about your rights, the well being of your children, and who respects the American People.”

“My model has always been “listen, learn and act with love” for Indiana constituents. In 1998 the New York Times and Salon Magazine highlighted my winning the primary for Congressional Seat of District 6 in strong support of serving and protecting the American citizens of Indiana. As your next Indiana senator together we can unite our community toward reaching the following important goals:



1. Kern for kids is my promise to put children and families first. Children must have a voice which they do not presently have. We must protect our children from being exploited by the internet, predators and by adult topics. Human trafficking must be stopped and viewed as the sadistic violent crime that it is warranting penalties as great as death for traumatizing and robbing iives and futures. Children should be focused on being children in safe, wholesome environments including schools where their innocence is protected allowing them to develop solid characters, discover and build their talents, social skills, friendships, communication skills and reflect on what path they are interested in taking in life to become an integral part of their community and society. Its widely documented in the works of Eric Erickson and Abraham Maslow that confusing and sexualizing children under age 18 in developmental years is very damaging to their identity, sense of self worth and aspirations. Children should never be asked to contemplate adult topics like gender and sexuality during developmental years. It is so important to teach children how to protect themselves against the manipulation of predators and perverseness. Indiana schools must be wholesome environments that promote the safe and solid development of children. Indiana is the state with the greatest number of autistic children in our nation and must be inclusive of this community. Together we can pursue federal funds presently available to create divisions within schools for special needs students making schools more versatile and inclusive of all children with Autism. ADHD, Down Syndrome, etc. In general, both students and teachers should be able to attend school without fear. Teachers should be able to teach in their classrooms without carrying weapons or being intimidated by students or other facility. Students should be versed on appropriate, considerate and respectful conduct toward peers and teachers without being disruptive. Students who remain disruptive and uncooperative may be transferred to an Army, Receive World Class Training (ROTC) program where they learn interpersonal skills and the benefits of respect, attaining goals, teamwork and leadership. As a past paralegal for the Marion County Public Defenders office, I believe public safety is never negotiable. Endangering the lives of others and peddling toxic substances is just as unsafe and unjust as is de funding the police. Illegal activity trafficking substances and even people creates life long trauma in victims destroying lives, hopes, dreams and goals. Funding police is important because they stand guard at the watchtower as a first line of defense and barrier against criminal predators who prey upon and endanger the lives and well being of our families and communities. Just like each of us, at the end of the day officers want to go home safe to their families after performing brave services for the community to stop criminal activity, uphold the laws we put in place and uphold the Constitution of the United States. Reforming the judicial process for sentencing criminals with non violent or non sexual offenses will help to eliminate the stigma of a felony on record that would haunt someone for the rest of their lives preventing them from attaining employment and housing and pursuing a professional, ethical career. Rehabilitation centers and programs would be ideal as an alternative for non violent drug and alcohol offenders. Rather than send them to prison, send them to rehab centers where they will gain coping skills, addiction management skills and reflect on healthy new life choices. They will also be monitored for progress and compliance. Those who do not comply will face prison especially if their drug use continues and endangers their own lives and the lives of others as non compliant with the courts judicial system.

These are the goals we will achieve together as a community united by ethics, morals and values bridging all cultural heritage for the betterment of humanity in Indiana.”