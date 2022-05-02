Community Connection Monday May 2nd 2022

“With studies showing that one in six children in the U.S. has a mental illness, but half don’t receive treatment, we are honored to add services that connect Hoosier children, statewide, to life-changing mental health help.

The state’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction (DMHA) selected us as its first single statewide access site for its Child Mental Health Wraparound program and we are officially launching those services on (Today) May 2nd. If families are eligible, the program offers low-cost or free mental health services to children.”