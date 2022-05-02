CLOSE
Community Connection Monday May 2nd 2022
Executive Director of Common Cause Indiana Julia Vaughn Joined Us Live To Inform Us On Everything We Need To Know For The Upcoming Primary Election Day Tomorrow, Tuesday May 3rd!
Problems voting? Call or text 1-866-OUR VOTE
Also, do not miss tonight’s City County Council Meeting at 7PM In The City County Council Public Assembly Room!
Child Advocates Inc. Joined Us Live On Community Connection To Speak On Their New Mental Health Program For Youth Which Launched TODAY!
About:
“With studies showing that one in six children in the U.S. has a mental illness, but half don’t receive treatment, we are honored to add services that connect Hoosier children, statewide, to life-changing mental health help.
The state’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction (DMHA) selected us as its first single statewide access site for its Child Mental Health Wraparound program and we are officially launching those services on (Today) May 2nd. If families are eligible, the program offers low-cost or free mental health services to children.”
More Info On New Mental Health Program For Youth:
Phone Guests:
Cindy Booth – CEO of Child Advocates
Erika Davis – Child Advocates Children’s Mental Health Program Director
Remembering Frank Anderson, Marion County’s First African American Sheriff.
IMPD Chief Randal Taylor Joined Us Live To Speak On The Passing Of Marion County’s First African American Sheriff Frank Anderson.