Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley “Principles To Win BIG:” Read Your Goals

This week, Dr. Willie Jolley starts a series with 10 powerful success principles that can help you win right now from his book “It Only Takes a Minute To Change Your Life.” Today’s principle is “Create Momentum.”

Dr. Jolley: Step number three is to read your goals three times a day. Read them once in the morning to get you started, then read them again at noon. Because on your way to work, someone who’s going to cut you off and give you an ugly gesture that will distract you and make you want to ride up next to them or give them a piece of your mind. I recommend you let it go let them go because you need every little piece of your mind you can keep help you hit your goals. Then read it again at night and always keep a pad and a pencil by your bed because million-dollar ideas often come around 3 am

And if you do this, you’re gonna start to win more.

