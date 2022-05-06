Bishop Jason Nelson Talks Apostolic Affirmation & ASCAP Mother’s Day Celebration [Listen]

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Stellar award-winning singer-songwriter Bishop Jason Nelson. Nelson, who is the Pastor of the TAB Tabernacle of Greater Bethlehem Temple in Baltimore and twin brother of Gospel star Jonathan Nelson, comes to the Get Up! Church to talk about the upcoming ASCAP Sunday inspiration, Mother’s Day Edition which he will host.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Read the interview below:

Erica Campbell: Congratulations on your apostolic affirmation. I understand that you had a big service just a few days ago. Tell us a little bit about the event and what it meant to you.

Bishop Jason Nelson: So the apostolic affirmation is really a confirmation of basically who I am, I lead an organization called Kingdom impact fellowship. And we have 13 ministries right now under, under me in the organization and that was basically a service that affirmed my leadership in you know, in the organization.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Erica: Wow. That’s amazing. So Mother’s Day is Sunday, and you’re having a big virtual event happening with ASCAP tell us about the ASCAP Sunday inspiration, Mother’s Day edition.

Jason: ASCAP urban is doing this big virtual event for Mother’s Day. And they tasked me with you know, singing on the event. I’m really excited about it. Because one ASCAP has been a huge part of my life for almost 20 years now. And secondly, I think it is a great opportunity for us to celebrate Mothers. None of us are here without a mama. And this is a great opportunity for us to celebrate Mothers around the country.

Erica: Super Amazing. We’re talking to the Stellar Award-winning Bishop Jason Nelson. His latest album “Close” is available on all digital outlets. You can see him on Instagram this Sunday at 2:30 pm. Eastern for a virtual Mother’s Day celebration just go to @ASCAP and follow him on social media at Pastor Jay Nelson. Can you give the people a word for Mother’s Day?

Jason: Absolutely. I’ve listened to personal but let me talk to those people who have lost their mothers. Not only are you dealing with the excitement of a celebration, but you’re also dealing with the issues surrounding loss. I pray string for you, that God would comfort you despite the moment that you’re into all the people who are celebrating their mothers though this weekend. This is an opportunity for you to take a moment and really love on the reason why you’re here.

And I believe that the Bible tells us very clearly that we should honor our mother and our father that our days would be low on the earth. And this is a great opportunity for you to love on your mom to let her know how special she is to you. Even if you are a stranger reach out. This is a great opportunity to mend the fences and to start all over again. It never is a bad thing to love on your mother. Let her know how special she is. This weekend. We’re talking

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Bishop Jason Nelson Talks Apostolic Affirmation & ASCAP Mother’s Day Celebration [Listen] was originally published on getuperica.com