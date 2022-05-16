PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday May 16th 2022

Dr. Thomas Brown Joined Us Live To Discuss The Recent, Tragic Mass Shooting At A Grocery Store In Buffalo New York.

The Massacre is being investigated as a racially motivated shooting because the store was in a predominantly Black Neighborhood, and the alleged shooter, now in custody and under arrest… has reportedly told investigators that he wanted to shoot Black people…

More info thanks to our partners at WRTV:

https://www.wrtv.com/news/national/buffalo-grocery-store-shooting-suspect-arraigned-enters-not-guilty-plea?fbclid=IwAR1gNYPDMKJHxbZ0t8HJSjgu1maboO4jE95CYnHH0irniu-JPhFXZWiYIow

Clinical Psychologist at Sandra Eskenazi Dr. Bethany Leonhardt Joined Us Live For Mental Health Awareness Month.

We discussed Mental Health, Mental Wellness, Mental Illness, etc.

Website: https://www.eskenazihealth.edu/locations/sandra-eskenazi-mental-health-center?fbclid=IwAR1gnpXAg89qURJhg3rYDbNuwZHPhslI7Lqx8nhrg5KBSWty7ba7Gt2SgKY

Phone Guest:Dr. Bethany Leonhardt – Clinical Psychologist at Sandra Eskenazi