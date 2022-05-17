CLOSE
Community Connection Tuesday May 17th 2022
Community Empowerment Conference – “It Takes A Village”
11AM – 4PM at the Indiana State Fairgrounds
Date: Saturday June 4th – Registration: Now Till May 23rd
About:
Teen Boy & Teen Girl Mentoring
Summer Sports Programming
Panel Discussion
Resources For Parents
Free Food Provided!
Youth Facilator – Tevin Studdard
Adult Facilitator – B-Swift
Phone Guest:
Cameron Shepherd – Peacemaker Program Manager, @Indianapolis Office of Public Health & Safety, OPH
Full Speed Ahead – Equity and Collaboration in Racing
Thursday, May 19th from 1PM – 3PM at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway – OI Insights
About: ” OI Insights will take participants on an in-depth, in-person experience into one unique aspect of our city’s civic life with opportunities to engage with local leaders. The May 2022 session will delve into a discussion around equity and inclusion within the field of racing.”
Event Speakers:
Luisa Macer – Community Outreach and Fan Engagement Manager
Jimmie McMillian – Chief Diversity Officer and Senior Corporate Counsel
Kristen Weeden – Penske Entertainment Chief Talent Officer
Phone Guest:
Ebony Chappel – Ebony Chappel Leadership Indy Program & Communications Director