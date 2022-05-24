PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday May 24th 2022

Today Marked Our 100th Food & Meal Giveaway With The @Indianapolis Urban League, @Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana Inc. and @Second Helpings!

Location: 777 Indiana Ave

“According to the USDA, more than 38 million people, including 12 million children experience food insecurity in the United States. Food insecurity is defined as a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Jim Richter , Director of Clinical Service at Eskenazi Health, Joined Us Live Today During Mental Health Awareness Month!

“Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services for many emotional and behavioral problems.”

Eskenazi Health Mental Health & Addiction Services

ACCESS LINE: 317.880.8491

MENTAL HEALTH EMERGENCY: 317.880.8485