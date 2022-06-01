PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday June 1st 2022

We Are The World Festival! This Friday June 3rd From 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM – Presented By Him By Her Academy Of The Arts

“All are invited to join in at the school. Whether you’re a child or adult, a first responder, a teacher, black, white or any other ethnic group, you’re invited to sing out along with the students as the famous song is played and sung four times through…”

“In addition to the singing, there will be many festival type activities. These will include food trucks, bounce houses, and various bands from Rock Garage performing different genres of music. All of this family-fun will be admission free.”

More info: https://www.himbyherschool.org/…

Celebration of HIV Long-Term Survivor Awareness Day – Sunday June 5th from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Event info: https://www.broadwayumc.org/upcoming-events…

Location: 609 E 29th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205

About: “This Hoosier IAC Scholarship Fund sponsored event will feature a keynote address from Dr. Leah Gunning Francis (Vice President of Academic Affairs at Christian Theological Seminary), music from Shonda Nicole Gladden and Heartfelt Band, testimonies from local long-term survivors, and three special award presentations. A reception will follow the event sponsored by BU Wellness Network.”

Him By Her Collegiate School For The Arts Is Enrolling Now For K-6 students

Principal And Founder of Him By Her Collegiate School For The Arts Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

Apply Here: https://www.himbyherschool.org/