Community Connection Friday June 3rd 2022

A Special Screening of “The Legacy of Juneteenth,” featuring the documentary Juneteenth: The Galveston Story, co-produced by Sam Collins II.

This Sunday June 5th from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM at Indiana Landmarks Center 201 Central Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46202 or online via ZOOM

Juneteenth Historian Sam Collins 3rd Joined Us Live On Community Connection To Speak on Juneteenth and the Event.Event Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-legacy-of-juneteenth-tickets-328318568677?fbclid=IwAR3rljbwbdwZ08JJsi12baS4FsXMBfp1bLvb6zwk5OBWqb3_N1Id-3WSRLk

Tickets are free with RSVP. Doors open at Indiana Landmarks Center at 2:30 p.m., with the talk beginning at 3 p.m. Join us in person or watch online via Zoom.”

Phone Guest:

Sam Collins 3rd – Juneteenth Historian, National Trust For Historic Preservation Advisor

Bishop T Garrott Benjamin Jr. Is Back To Preach This Sunday June 5th at 10:30 AM At Light of the World Christian Church 4646 North Michigan Road Indianapolis, IN.

Before That This Saturday June 4th he will be celebrating:

· 55 Years of marriage

· 80 Years of life

· 55 Years of Ministry to the City of Indianapolis

Phone Guest:

Bishop T Garrott Benjamin Jr. – Senior Pastor Emeritus, Light Of the World Christian Church