12th Annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle Set to Return to Dogwood Dell, Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA — In a city that has been known for its mixture of Traditional and Quartet sounds from Sunday morning church services to evening Gospel concerts, the stage is once again being set for a larger sound from a wider range of people for one of the largest Gospel gatherings in the city’s history. The 12th Annual Gospel Music Fest with “The Belle” will include the sounds of Traditional, Contemporary, Urban and Neo Soul Gospel. The vision was birthed from the spirit of Gospel music industry, multimedia journalist, publicist, promoter and radio personality, Sheilah Belle a.k.a. “The Belle”

Now labeled as one of the largest outdoor Gospel event’s on the East Coast, the 12th Annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle is set to return to Richmond, VA on Sunday, July 10, 2022 @ 5p.m at Dogwood Dell. Since becoming a music staple in the city of Richmond and on the East Coast, this event has seen crowds as large as 12,000 gather at the Dogwood Dell stage in Byrd Park and is once again ready to do it again.

This year’s power packed line up will include Jokia, Mervin Mayo, Lee Walker, Eric Waddell and the Abundant Life Singers, Mary Glover, The Anointed Friends, Gospel Sensation, Michael Boykins, Melinda Isley, The Virginia Aires, Earl Bynum, Rev. LaKeisha Cook and many more to be announced. Also making a special presentation this year will be JenCare.

Gospel Music Fest with The Belle in collaboration with the City of Richmond is open to everyone who enjoy great Gospel music. Soloists, Choirs and recording artists are invited every year to come out for an evening of fellowship with the community.

Lock it in! There’s more to come!

Brief Overview of JenCare:

JenCare Senior Medical Center honors seniors with affordable VIP care that delivers better health. They provide care exclusively to seniors. If you’re turning 65 or already eligible for Medicare, it’s important that you have a doctor who understands older adults and can help keep you feeling great and as independent as can be. JenCare makes care accessible and convenient, by providing many services right in their center such as labs, x-rays, and filling prescriptions. They spend more time with you than your average doctor’s office, so they get to know you and can keep you healthy and get you the very best coordinated care. The patients at JenCare even have access to their doctor’s cell phone number giving them peace of mind knowing that they can contact their provider anytime day or night. (Some services are not covered under all plans. Check your plan documents for details and service availability at each individual center. Due to space and time limitations, some services are not available at all centers. Limitations, copayments and restrictions may apply.)

