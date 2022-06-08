Community Connection Tuesday June 8th 2022
President/CEO of Black Onyx Management Marshawn Wolley Joined Us Live
Topic: A Newly Released Report That Will Help Black Businesses With A Clearer Path To Success, “Equity Pays”
Black Onyx Managemnt: https://www.blackonyxmanagement.com/
City County Council Majority Leader/District 10 Representative Maggie Lewis Joined Us Live On Community Connection!
2022 EQUAL OPPORTUNITY DAY – Indianapolis Urban League
Tomorrow, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8, 2022
Annual fundraiser: A celebration of diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Keynote Speaker: DR. JAMES H. JOHNSON, JR.Returning for Part II
Purchase Tickets Here: https://www.indplsul.org/equal-opportunity-day-luncheon-workshop/equal-opportunity-day-sponsorship-packages-2/?fbclid=IwAR1lAcXR1IYwEaswvsmMNpSFZ_mnGHmKloIxBff4aQ0ySyGijPJuhxgQ2b8
Ivy Tech Community College Joined Us Live On Community Connection!
The Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Services & Student Success Tyiana Thompson Tells Us All We Need To Know!
Topics: Summer Classes Start On June 6th
Fall Classes Start On August 21st
Registration Is Open For Summer And Fall Classes!
Next Level Jobs Grant is a program that gives you the opportunity to earn a free credential from Ivy Tech in high-demand Fields, including IT, Healthcare, Building/Construction, Advanced Manufacturing, Business, and Transportation & Logistics
Coaching to all students with an a personal career coach!
Website: https://www.ivytech.edu/
Phone Guest: Tyiana Thompson – Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Services and Student Success, Ivy Tech Community College