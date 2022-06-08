PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday June 8th 2022

President/CEO of Black Onyx Management Marshawn Wolley Joined Us Live

Topic: A Newly Released Report That Will Help Black Businesses With A Clearer Path To Success, “Equity Pays”

Black Onyx Managemnt: https://www.blackonyxmanagement.com/

City County Council Majority Leader/District 10 Representative Maggie Lewis Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

2022 EQUAL OPPORTUNITY DAY – Indianapolis Urban League

Tomorrow, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8, 2022

Annual fundraiser: A celebration of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Keynote Speaker: DR. JAMES H. JOHNSON, JR.Returning for Part II

Purchase Tickets Here: https://www.indplsul.org/equal-opportunity-day-luncheon-workshop/equal-opportunity-day-sponsorship-packages-2/?fbclid=IwAR1lAcXR1IYwEaswvsmMNpSFZ_mnGHmKloIxBff4aQ0ySyGijPJuhxgQ2b8

Ivy Tech Community College Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

The Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Services & Student Success Tyiana Thompson Tells Us All We Need To Know!

Topics: Summer Classes Start On June 6th

Fall Classes Start On August 21st

Registration Is Open For Summer And Fall Classes!

Next Level Jobs Grant is a program that gives you the opportunity to earn a free credential from Ivy Tech in high-demand Fields, including IT, Healthcare, Building/Construction, Advanced Manufacturing, Business, and Transportation & Logistics

Coaching to all students with an a personal career coach!

Website: https://www.ivytech.edu/

Phone Guest: Tyiana Thompson – Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Services and Student Success, Ivy Tech Community College