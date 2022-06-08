PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday June 8th 2022

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett Joined Us Live On Community Connection For His Monthly Segment!

Marion County Clerk’s Office Independent Candidate Paul Woods Joined Us Live On Community Connection.

For more info: 317-698-3619

Paul Woods is asking for signatures and volunteers to help support his campaign.He says His platform is inclusive. Anyone who has a voice should be heard.

Director of Communications at IndyGo, Carrie Black Joined Us Live On Community Connection To Speak About IndyGo Connect!

More Info: https://www.indygo.net/indygoconnect/?utm_source=BenchmarkEmail&utm_campaign=PR%3A_IndyGo_and_Via_Launch_New%2C_Affordable_On-demand%2C_Shared_Transit_Service_Pilot_to_Bridge_Transit_&utm_medium=email&fbclid=IwAR1xczILqJa3kuvRH-r1i8tuBcmScPR4L1eHZqj8zPU8DJqWoVuJkAsQZ10

About: “IndyGo Connect is a pilot shared ride service, operating in Southeast Indianapolis. You can book rides straight from your phone, and get picked up in a branded vehicle in minutes. Commute, go shopping at Kroger or connect to the Fountain Square Red Line station without needing a car.Questions? Get in touch:Email: support-indygo@ridewithvia.com Phone: 463-218-9231”