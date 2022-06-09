PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday June 9th 2022

A Full Week/Weekend Of Events Starting TONIGHT (Thursday)

“COMMUNNITY LOVE FEST DUSTBOWL is Here!

Thursday COMMUNNITY CLEAN UP 34th and Keystone 5:00pm to 7:00pm! Please come help us clean up our community.

Friday Come join DJ K-LOVE at COSMOS KNIGHTS with the Classic Car Cruzz In and Party 7pm to 1am 3338 N. Illinois

Saturday Youth DUSTBOWL BASKETBALL ALL DAY Eskenazi Health Fair Over 20 Vendors and more much more

SUNDAY HEALING IN THE PARK CHURCH SERVICE with Paster Darryl K. Webster and Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church and Paster Clyde Posley and Antioch Baptist Church 11:30am come join us in prayer and service for our City.

Also More Youth Basketball and more WASHINGTON PARK 3130 E. 30th

Sr. Pastor of Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church Dr. Darryl Webster Joined Us Live To Share About A Full Week/Weekend of Events!

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Academy Is Enrolling!

Learn More: “R.E.S.P.E.C.T Academy is a faith based educational program that seeks to empower youth and their families by fostering positive relationships and teaching youth skills for career and personal development.”

https://www.facebook.com/RespectAcademyIndy

Pastor Ronald Covington, The Senior Pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and Kiena Dyson, The President of Respect Academy Joined Us Live!