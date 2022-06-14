PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday June 13th 2022

Suppressed and Sabotaged: The Fight to Vote VIRTUAL Film & Panel Discussion

Tomorrow – Tuesday, June 14, 7:00-8:30 p.m. EDT

Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrd-6tqTMiGtwQ_nzBn4xWE2cM3InD_BH_?fbclid=IwAR0TWLkaEj6JiJRh_UWrPMdwXJ7p5VO-uqaqdCm40gm11W2P_M2XVS5hIb0

About: “The film focuses on this recent wave of voter suppression and subversion laws being enacted by states, and how the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race between Stacy Abrams and Brian Kemp provides a blueprint for today’s voter suppression laws across the country. The film includes perspectives from voters in Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Georgia that highlight how these new laws will affect their constitutional right to vote.”

Speakers: Sheila Kennedy, Emerita Professor of Law and Public Policy IUPUI

Julia Vaughn – Executive Director of Common Cause Indiana

Father’s & Sons: Father’s Day Dinner

Father’s Investing In Our Sons Come Back Boot Camp

Thursday June 16th 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM Amber Woods Clubhouse 10202 John Jay Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46235

Register Here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScwYsBQVEZ-utXJdWs7Tzsq2mjYDAecyaR7HbXL_WZFDfoBDA/viewform?fbclid=IwAR1gu_SLsv29yhN0Cj1nVREA5ybgCKNAnQi2OE2mBC5KljzrMRHLTyQ8uB4

Catered Dinner, Free Raffle, Resource Venders,

All Participants Will Receive A Gift Card & Certificate Of Completion

Special Guests: Prosecuter Ryan Mears

Councilwoman La Keisha Jackson, District 14

Keynote Speaker: Senior Pastor, Dr. Darryle K. Webster

2022 Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair! – Commit To Be Fit!

July 14th – July 17th At The Indiana Convention Center Halls J & K

100 S. Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Senior Transportation Available on Thursday:

Email patti.bailey@fssa.in.gov or call 317-232-1731 to register by June 30th

FREE HEALTH SCREENINGS AND EDUCATION:

Covid-19 Vaccination

Cholesterol – Full Lipid Panel

HIV – Testing/Education

Dental Education/Screening

Vision Education

Foot & Ankle Health

Clinical Breast Exams

Self-care/Mental Health Education

Adolescent Vaccines (for back to school)Spots Physicals Available From 4PM -6 PM Friday & 10AM – 4PM Saturday

More Info: https://www.in.gov/health/minority-health/indiana-black-and-minority-health-fair/?fbclid=IwAR1UDmLOoHpz9ajM6aPK_hzepHhzni4v8Sqf3s7PVOrgv9dU_opa1OjCsd8

About: “For 36 years, the Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair has provided more than $2,500 in free health care, resources and education to communities and populations that are at higher risk for poor health and barriers to care. The health fair is more important this year than ever because we know that many people have fallen behind on routine checkups and immunizations or have delayed seeking treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.”