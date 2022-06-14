Community Connection Monday June 13th 2022
Suppressed and Sabotaged: The Fight to Vote VIRTUAL Film & Panel Discussion
Tomorrow – Tuesday, June 14, 7:00-8:30 p.m. EDT
Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrd-6tqTMiGtwQ_nzBn4xWE2cM3InD_BH_?fbclid=IwAR0TWLkaEj6JiJRh_UWrPMdwXJ7p5VO-uqaqdCm40gm11W2P_M2XVS5hIb0
About: “The film focuses on this recent wave of voter suppression and subversion laws being enacted by states, and how the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race between Stacy Abrams and Brian Kemp provides a blueprint for today’s voter suppression laws across the country. The film includes perspectives from voters in Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Georgia that highlight how these new laws will affect their constitutional right to vote.”
Speakers: Sheila Kennedy, Emerita Professor of Law and Public Policy IUPUI
Julia Vaughn – Executive Director of Common Cause Indiana
Father’s & Sons: Father’s Day Dinner
Father’s Investing In Our Sons Come Back Boot Camp
Thursday June 16th 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM Amber Woods Clubhouse 10202 John Jay Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46235
Register Here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScwYsBQVEZ-utXJdWs7Tzsq2mjYDAecyaR7HbXL_WZFDfoBDA/viewform?fbclid=IwAR1gu_SLsv29yhN0Cj1nVREA5ybgCKNAnQi2OE2mBC5KljzrMRHLTyQ8uB4
Catered Dinner, Free Raffle, Resource Venders,
All Participants Will Receive A Gift Card & Certificate Of Completion
Special Guests: Prosecuter Ryan Mears
Councilwoman La Keisha Jackson, District 14
Keynote Speaker: Senior Pastor, Dr. Darryle K. Webster
2022 Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair! – Commit To Be Fit!
July 14th – July 17th At The Indiana Convention Center Halls J & K
100 S. Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Senior Transportation Available on Thursday:
Email patti.bailey@fssa.in.gov or call 317-232-1731 to register by June 30th
FREE HEALTH SCREENINGS AND EDUCATION:
Covid-19 Vaccination
Cholesterol – Full Lipid Panel
HIV – Testing/Education
Dental Education/Screening
Vision Education
Foot & Ankle Health
Clinical Breast Exams
Self-care/Mental Health Education
Adolescent Vaccines (for back to school)Spots Physicals Available From 4PM -6 PM Friday & 10AM – 4PM Saturday
More Info: https://www.in.gov/health/minority-health/indiana-black-and-minority-health-fair/?fbclid=IwAR1UDmLOoHpz9ajM6aPK_hzepHhzni4v8Sqf3s7PVOrgv9dU_opa1OjCsd8
About: “For 36 years, the Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair has provided more than $2,500 in free health care, resources and education to communities and populations that are at higher risk for poor health and barriers to care. The health fair is more important this year than ever because we know that many people have fallen behind on routine checkups and immunizations or have delayed seeking treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.”