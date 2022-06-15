PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — As record heat impacts Central Indiana, the Marion County Public Health Department has received 25 complaints so far this week from tenants about problems with their air conditioning.

MCPHD’s Housing department received 11 “no air conditioning” complaints yesterday, June 13, and 14 complaints about “no air conditioning” as of midday, June 14.

The health department can cite landlords if they do not address a broken air conditioner.

“As you know, we always recommend tenants contact the property manager or landlord to report any issues with their living unit, such as a poorly working or non-working air conditioning unit,” Curt Brantingham, spokesperson for the Marion County Public Health Department said. “But, if a response is slow or not happening at all, they are welcome to contact us with a complaint at 317-221-2141 or online at MarionHealth.org .” Brantingham says they typically see an increase in calls during times of heat and cold. WRTV Investigates has reported in previous years that the health department can issue housing order violations to property owners for broken air conditioners, which can result in court action and fines of up to $2,500. Read more from WRTV here

Dozens Of No Air Conditioning Complaints Filed With Marion County Health Department was originally published on wtlcfm.com