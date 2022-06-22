Caleb Swanigan, Former Purdue Basketball Star, Passes Away At 25

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

WEST LAFAYETTE — Former Purdue Men’s Basketball star Caleb Swanigan died Monday night at 25, according to the team.

Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends,” a tweet from Purdue’s Men’s Basketball team read. “The world lost a gentle soul last night. Love you Biggie.”

According to the Allen County Coroner’s Office, he died of natural causes and the office declined the case as a physician will sign the death certificate.

“Terribly saddened by this. Biggie had a positive influence in everyone’s life. Was such a thoughtful person and gentle soul who had to overcome so much in his life,” Purdue Men’s Basketball Head Coach Matt Painter tweeted. “He will be greatly missed.”

Swanigan was from Fort Wayne and played high school basketball for Homestead High School.

As a sophomore at Purdue during the 2016-2017 season, he earned first-team consensus All-American and Big Ten Play of the Year accolades, according to Purdue. He was a finalist for several other awards.

