Community Connection Tuesday June 21st 2022

1:00 David Gray – Radio One Indianapolis Promotions Director

2:00 Rochelle Levelle – President, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc, Chi, Chi Omega Chapter, “An Evening Of Art, Kulture And Appetizers”

2:30 Rain Wilson – Playwright/Actress “Democracy Hypocrisy: the Red, White & Blues Of Freedom”

2:30 Larry Brewer – Choreographer, CEO, South Shore Dance Alliance, “Democracy Hypocrisy: the Red, White & Blues Of Freedom”

2:30 Latrice Shelby – Playwright/Director, Actress, “Democracy Hypocrisy: the Red, White & Blues Of Freedom”

2:30 Dominique Shelby – Actor, “Democracy Hypocrisy: the Red, White & Blues Of Freedom”