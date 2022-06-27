PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday June 27th 2022

Non-Medical Homecare Information Event!

Wed July 6th at 5:30 PM | 2236 E 10th St. Indianapolis, IN 46201

Hosted By: Patrina Williams CEO of Cherishing Lives Corp

About: “Business As Usual is in partnership with John H Boner Center (JBNC) we are helping to build Entrepreneur’s JBNC will send everybody that desires to own their own business though Business As Usual training class to become Non – Medical Home Care owners, we are so excited this is the first and has never happen before that we know of in the state of Indianapolis. Who do you know that will invest in you so that you can own your own company and change your financial situation in the inner city and in your community. ”

Contact: 1(800).841.6165

317.384.6540

New Food Program For Those In Need Underway After Ribbon Cutting Ceremony!

The Faith Hope and Love Community Partners With Door Dash’s Project DASH to bring free food and groceries to those in need in Indianapolis.

Article per our partners at RTV6 : https://www.wrtv.com/news/local-news/indianapolis/the-faith-hope-and-love-community-partners-with-doordash-to-bring-free-groceries-to-indianapolis-residents?fbclid=IwAR2RdUOpVhWgP0oyOYOuX5psC6q_630jTWST5aXJxye5okOIsPsMpjE6ZFk

Merlin Gonzales Founder/CEO of Faith, Hope & Love Community Joined Us Live

Julie Vaughn The Executive Director Of Common Cause Indiana Joined Us For Our Weekly Voter Information Segment.

To Discuss:

ROE V WADETHE

FOOTBALL COACH

JULY 1ST NEW LAWS

ETC.Common Cause Indiana: https://www.commoncause.org/indiana/