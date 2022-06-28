New Madam C.J. Walker mural, original poem to be painted in downtown Indianapolis

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Tasha Beckwith’s sprawling 100-foot-long art installation inside the Indianapolis International Airport will be reconfigured into a mural on the side of the Martens Building in downtown Indianapolis this fall.

Beckwith’s massive Madam Walker Legacy Mural was unveiled at the Indy Airport in February 2021. Ahead of the big reveal last year, she told WRTV, “It took me a long time to come up with the concept given the scope of who the mural was about and also the size of the mural.”

Now, the Indy-based artist is working with the Madam Walker Legacy Center and the Indianapolis Cultural Trail to help turn the temporary installation at the airport into a more long-term piece that will last up to 15 years.

Alongside the mural on the Martens Building, located at 315 N. Senate Ave., will be a custom poem written in dedication to the life and legacy of Madam Walker.

Indiana Humanities and the Indy Arts Council are looking for a Hoosier poet to write the particular poem and accepting applications until midnight on July 24. The selected writer must complete the poem by September 15.

