Community Connection Wednesday June 29th 2022

Attorney Nathaniel Lee and Host of “Legal issues Of The Day” On Our Air Waves Joined Us Live To Discuss The New Laws In Place Starting July 1st.

2022 Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair – Commit To Be Fit!

July 14th – 17th At The Indiana Convention Center Halls J & K

Last Day To Sign Up For Senior Transportation is This Monday July 4th! Call 317-232-1731 or email patti.bailey@fss.in.gov .

More than $2,500 in FREE health screenings, care, resources, education and more!

Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair: https://www.in.gov/health/minority-health/indiana-black-and-minority-health-fair/?fbclid=IwAR1TvRXYe-CIcwQmkk3QMlpYcGKzxLrR6CjN-zXTWVNj28v3SIdG4Q9UJmo