Community Connection Wednesday July 6th 2022

Mayor Joe Hogsett Joined Us Live On Community Connection At The Start Of The Show!

Indiana Donor Network Joined Us Live On Community Connection.

Help End the Wait. Be a hero. Save a life.

“More than 100,000 men, women and children nationally are waiting right now for a lifesaving organ transplant. Over 1,000 of those waiting are Hoosiers. When you sign up to be a donor, you can be the reason a life is saved, a debilitating injury is healed or eyesight is restored.”

Indiana Donor Network Will Be Live At The Annual Black & Minority Health Fair At Indiana Black Expo, Inc. Summer Celebration!

Elliott Stubblefield – Indiana Donor Network Multicultural Community Outreach Coordinator