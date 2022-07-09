PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

Grammy® Award-Winning Gospel Singer

TAMELA MANN

Set to Release Overcomer: Deluxe Edition

Available On Streaming Platforms July 22nd

Tamela Mann Makes History As First Gospel Artist With Nine No. 1 Singles

on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay Chart with track “He Did It For Me”

Dallas, TX – GRAMMY® Award-winning Gospel music maven Tamela Mann is set to release a new deluxe edition of her sensational Tillymann Music Group album, Overcomer. Tamela also makes history again this week as the first gospel artist to chart nine No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart, with her most recent single “He Did It For Me” holding the top spot for a second week. Heralded as some of the superstar’s best work, Overcomer: Deluxe Edition builds upon the original version’s themes of resilience, strength, purpose and the beauty of faith, with an offering of both all new tracks and intimate live renditions of fan favorites from Overcomer. Overcomer: Deluxe Edition will be distributed by The Orchard, and available as a digital release across all major music streaming platforms on July 22, 2022.

Overcomer: Deluxe Edition is the latest accomplishment in Tamela’s storied career. Tamela is a Grammy® Award Winner, BET® Award winner, Billboard® Music Award Winner, NAACP Image® Award Winner, Gospel Music Stellar® Award Winner, actress, songwriter, producer, and businesswoman.