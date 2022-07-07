Community Connection
Community Connection Thursday July 7th 2022

Indiana Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan Webinar

VIRTUAL EVENT | Wed, July 13th from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

About: “Join the Indiana Department of Transportation for a virtual session to learn about Indiana’s EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan.”
Indiana House District 94 Rep. Cherrish Pryor Joined Us Live!
Phone Guest:
Rep. Cherrish Pryor – Indiana House District 94, (D)

 

 

Related Stories

The Indianapolis Urban League and ADL Midwest (Anti Defimation League Midwest) Have Collaborated To Spark A Hate Crime Law In Indiana.

Phone Guests:
Mark Russell – Director of Advocacy & Family Services Indianapolis Urban League
Suzanne Rothenberg – Associate Regional Director Strategy And Growth Indiana Community Engagement ADL Midwest (Anti-Defamation League)
Indianapolis Recorder Sports Writer Danny Bridges

