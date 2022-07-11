PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday July 11th 2022

2022 Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair

Commit To Be Fit! This Thursday – Sunday July 14th – 17th

More Than $2,500 In Free Health Screenings/Education!

Location: Indiana Convention Center Halls J& K, 100 S. Capitol Ave, Indianapolis IN 46204

Times: Thursday, July 14th: 4PM – 8PM

Friday, July 15th: 1PM – 7PM

Saturday, July 16th: 10AM – 7PM

Sunday, July 17th: Noon – 6PM

Health Fair Info: https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.in.gov%2Fhealth%2Fminority-health%2Findiana-black-and-minority-health-fair%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1AM14MMSXhX96v5z17SXi7TL4OnVZe9fT_krzXWcmrhSy1WmriIdQcIG4&h=AT0t9YbAkkrXNC8N3w3blZLRzutJ91gODF5ddm9amByTYxR3rr0ehHmUvG5vMZoUsDocUqv9c5YFaqzOnQOc-LVav27lk2B2aVLG_SpOLvz2zlYP1_TtnfWmz4voC51a&__tn__=-UK-R&c%5B0%5D=AT0PdfcqjwTQ3WlbZBX3_acx8nd22MgZqJdMLyKmSvhXeKHKLahSDezr1Nrafp4_lKJnH1qpgskEyBbAaW2loWn1XSO_IsOIdUAmqVq2hONFGSQ3lzzxYL1jPzrijPnCUafVCh_nMS_Kic6sBRRgpR3oeFAiIv3ENh6paKhK_iqnIf45xe407zk2ZLVfHXCFEaYevlCxAqmpTFbvDxhPMNL9Nylr8hgXPw

Free Health Screenings/Education:

Covid-19 Vaccination

Cholesterol-Full Lipid Panel

HIV Testing/Education

Dental Education/Screening

Vision Education

Foot and Ankle Health

clinical Breast Exams

Self-care/Mental Health Education

Back to school Vaccinatinos (5 and older): 4-8PM July 14th, 1-7PM July 15th, 10AM – 7PM July 16th, and Noon – 6PM July 17th

Sports Physicals Available 1-6PM July 15th and 10AM – 6PM July 16th (First come First Served)

If you have questions, please email inomh@isdh.in.gov

Phone Guest: Antoniette Holt – ISDH Director, Office of Minority Health, Director, Black & Minority Health Fair

Coburn Place Virtual Lemonade Stand

Make Back-To-School Great For A Child Survivor!

About the Virtual Lemonade Stand: “We need your help to raise $25,000 for back-to-school shoes and more for Coburn Place kids! Most of us remember the excitement of picking out new shoes, clothes and supplies for the start of the school year. You can ensure the brave children of survivors have that same experience by donating to Lemonade Stand – a Coburn Place tradition. Your gift sets the kids up for success, helping with art and school supplies, activities, field trip fees, movie passes for good grades, and much-needed mobile hot spots. We don’t just give the children we serve safe homes. We give them a place to grow and just be a kid.Thank you for your donation! The kids appreciate it!”

About Coburn Place: “Coburn Place offers compassionate support and safe housing choices to domestic violence survivors – and their children.”

Donate Here: https://coburnplace.org/lemons

Phone Guests: Julie Henson – Coburn Place VP of Development

Coburn Place Spiked Lemonade Stand

A Fundraiser For Grown Ups

Friday, July 15 | 5 to 9 p.m.Hotel Tango Distillery 702 Virginia Ave., Indianapolis

FREE ADMISSION

Info: https://coburnplace.org/events/spiked-lemonade-stand/

About: “Coburn Place and Hotel Tango Distillery in Fletcher Place are hosting a Spiked Lemonade Stand to support the mental and physical wellness of domestic violence survivors. Coburn Place receives 20% of the bar sales for this event featuring specialty cocktails and mocktails – Cherry Lemonade, Gin Mint Lemonade and Blackberry Smash Lemonade.

Pamela Clark is selling her original gemstone and metallica jewelry at the event with 100% of the proceeds going to Coburn Place. You can preview her designs at http://pamelaclarkoriginals.weebly.com/”

You Will Also Enjoy:

Live music by J. Elliott

Food trucks from Soul City Catering and Black Leaf Vegan

Rare Brew Tea Tap Truck

Nicey Treat cart

Cookies from The Tasty Morsel

Massages by Derma Knead

Products from Candle and Cole, Kaye’z Shea Body Care

Kid’s art silent auction

50/50 cash raffle