PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday July 12th 2022

Concerned Clergy Call For An Immediate Meeting Tomorrow Morning at 10 AM On Permit Less Carry Impact on Public Safety In Marion County.

Wednesday, July 13th, at 10:00 AM at Purpose of Life Ministries at 3705 West Kessler Blvd. North Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46222

Why: “Because we understand that homicide violence and non-fatal shootings continue to rise to unprecedented heights in our city, faith leaders, community leaders feel that it is incumbent that all of us, faith leaders, community leaders, law enforcement, and policy makers work together in important initiatives to reduce the violence in our community. While recognizing that there is no silver bullet, we do believe that with strong community communication and involvement will be necessary to address this public safety crisis”

Those Involved: “U.S. District Attorney Zachery Myers, Prosecutor Ryan Mears, IMPD Chief Randy Taylor, Baptist Minister’s Alliance – Dr. Wayne Moore, Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis – Rev. David Greene, Sr.”

City County Council District 10/Majority Leader Maggie Lewis Joined Us Live To Discuss Last Night’s City County Council Meeting.

Comments on the Homeless Ordinance and more.

IMPD Deputy Chief of Training, Policy, and Oversight Division Catherine Cummings Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

Discussing: De- Escalation Training, Psychological evaluations, Racial Profiling, Etc.