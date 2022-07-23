PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

2023 YoungArts Award Competition

Open Now Through October 14, 2022

MIAMI, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The nation’s leading arts competition for young artists, YoungArts, is now accepting applications through October 14, 2022. Accomplished artists ages 15-18 or in grades 10–12 are encouraged to apply online at youngarts.org/apply. All YoungArts award winners will receive financial awards of up to $10,000, opportunities to work with leading artists and will become eligible for exclusive creative and professional development support throughout their careers.

Applications are adjudicated through a rigorous blind process by esteemed discipline-specific panels of artists. YoungArts 2023 award winners will be announced in December 2022. More details regarding National YoungArts Week, other 2023 programs and guest artists will be announced at a later date.