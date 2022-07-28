CLOSE
Community Connection Thursday July 28th 2022
Open Lines
Back 2 School Block Party – Indianapolis Urban League
Free Backpacks Filled With School Supplies!
This Saturday July 30th From 10 AM – 1 PM
777 Indiana Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Free backpacks filled with school supplies (while supplies last, children must be present to receive backpacks)
Free health screenings for Youth and Adults
Free Youth haircuts, food, live music, entertainment, line dancing and Community Venders
Special Performance by Big Daddy Kane
Kids Zone (Education Activities and Bounce House)
Phone Guest:Kim Simmons – Vice President of Programs, Indianapolis Urban League
Sports Writer Danny Bridges With The Indianapolis Recorder