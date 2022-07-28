PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday July 28th 2022

Open Lines

Back 2 School Block Party – Indianapolis Urban League

Free Backpacks Filled With School Supplies!

This Saturday July 30th From 10 AM – 1 PM

777 Indiana Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Free backpacks filled with school supplies (while supplies last, children must be present to receive backpacks)

Free health screenings for Youth and Adults

Free Youth haircuts, food, live music, entertainment, line dancing and Community Venders

Special Performance by Big Daddy Kane

Kids Zone (Education Activities and Bounce House)

Phone Guest:Kim Simmons – Vice President of Programs, Indianapolis Urban League

Sports Writer Danny Bridges With The Indianapolis Recorder