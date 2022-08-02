PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Where the Monon Trail meets 30th Street on the near north side of Indianapolis, a new outdoor entertainment venue is open.

The Monon Development Group’s (MDG) innovative $100 million mixed-use development “Monon 30” is beginning to form with the opening of “The Cradle.”

Right off of Dr. Andrew J Brown Avenue, The Cradle continues the area’s former construction and manufacturing design, blending it with the modish appeal of shipping containers and wooden pallet decking.

A handful of shipping containers comprises complete kitchens, while four more shipping containers structure a pallet-stacked stage. Throughout the neighborhood event space are colorful wooden seating arrangements, umbrellas, lights, plants, space for food trucks, a bike rack, games such as corn hole, a beer garden, and a dog park.

The ingenuity of The Cradle is how it molds all it has to offer as a place for the community while also allowing the wide and open space to remain just that: wide and open.

“Mostly, it is an event space for the neighborhood,” Zach Wilks, the vice president of operations at The Cradle, told WRTV.

“We are bridging the area between downtown and Broad Ripple, so this is another really cool stop right on the way,” Wilks continued. “If you’re in Broad Ripple, you can jump on your bike and ride down the Monon. If you’re downtown, you can jump on your bike and be up here in a few short minutes as well. Enjoy the entertainment. Enjoy the culinary experience. The beer garden. We’ve got all kinds of stuff going on — it’s really cool.”

Read more from WRTV here

The Cradle at Monon 30: Entertainment space opens was originally published on wtlcfm.com