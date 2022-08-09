PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday August 9th 2022

New York Times Best Selling Author Kimberla Lawson Roby Joined Us Live!

Her new book “Sister Friends Forever”, “follows four lifelong friends as each faces a crisis in family, love, and forgiveness.”

Website and Book Info: https://kimroby.com/books/

City County Council MajorityLeader/Council District 10 Maggie Lewis Joined Us Live!

Commander Matthew Thomas Of The IMPD Investigations Unit Joined Us Live On Community Connection.

Commander Thomas is very involved with the implementation of various technological tools:

· GUNSHOT DETECTION

· LICENSE PLATE READERS

· MOBILE CAMERA TRAILERS

38TH CIRCLE CITY CLASSIC

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 2022

LUCAS OIL STADIUM

President of the Indiana Black Expo, Inc. Tanya McKenzie Joined Us Live To Discuss Circle City Classic!

Circle City Classic Website And More Info Here: https://circlecityclassic.com/