Monday Monday: Anthony O’Neal Shares 3 Tips on How To Thrive in a Recession

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

All of the warning signs of a potential recession are here. People are scrambling for ways to save money in order to stay afloat and thrive during this recession. To help we brought personal financial expert, Anthony O’Neal to the Get Up Church. O’Neal is a best-selling author and host of the popular YouTube show “The Table.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

O’Neal shares three tips on how to thrive in a recession. Listen below:

Read the tips below:

ERICA CAMPBELL: Let’s help these people on this Money Monday. You got three tips on how to thrive during a recession? Tip number one, give it to us.

ANTHONY O’NEAL: Yeah. Tip number one is I want you to “budget for the worse.” You know, when I say budget for the worse, we’re going to have faith that God is going to move things but we’re also going to financially prepare for the worst. So we’re struggling to pay bills or living paycheck to paycheck. I want you to get on a d budget and cover the four walls and the four walls are simple. You don’t cover your food, your rent and mortgage utilities, and transportation. You focus on that, live on a zero base budget, and you’re going to be prepared for the worst. But we will be praying for God to really move mountains and still bring in a lot of income.

ERICA: Amen, amen. Tip number two, “assess your debt.” Tell us what that means.

O’NEAL: Absolutely, no. When I say assess your debt, if you’re confident your job is safe, then I want you to attack your debt during this time. Listen, I mean, this is the best time we have no interest on our student loans. People are actually working with people to pay off the debt because believe it or not, banks want their money back, especially during this time. So use a debt snowball method, this all your debt from smallest to largest, make all your minimum payments. But don’t that smallest one, a man just put all of the income towards that and attack your debts. Because right now it is very expensive to borrow money. But it is very cheap to pay it back. And so I want to encourage people to go ahead and attack their debt.

GRIFF: I love that. And then my favorite one, tip number three is “increase your income.” Speak on that.

O’NEAL: You know, I was just at investments man and I was telling people that the fastest growing small type of business are content creators. Right now it’s a $20 billion industry by the end of this year, they’re expecting to be 200 billion. So let’s just say that you’re good at tutoring people you can start a small business on the side and you can tutor people and you could be making an extra, extra amount of income right but they also you could turn that into a YouTube so you turn it into a podcast, you turn it into a blog, you can easily make an extra 1000 To 5000 to $10,000 a month by just simply teaching people what you already know. So there are so many ways that you can really get some extra income on the side but that’s one of them be a content creator from home.

ERICA: I love it. We’re talking to personal financial expert Anthony O’Neal. For more information, you can visit his website at AnthonyONeal.com. How can people follow you on social media?

O’NEAL: Thank you so much for the opportunity again but they can follow me at AnthonyONeal.com or just go to @AnthonyONeal, look for the blue checkmark a lot of scams out there. You’ll see me

ERICA: Yeah. And what message would you like to leave with the Get Up Church today?

O’NEAL: It’s a simple one: the caliber of your financial future will be determined by the financial decisions that you make today. Defined vision is an undefined arrival. So make the right decision today with a clear vision and you’ll think yourself tomorrow.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Monday Monday: Anthony O’Neal Shares 3 Tips on How To Thrive in a Recession was originally published on getuperica.com