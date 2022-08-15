PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday August 11th 2022

“The Stood Up” Premiere of Pendleton 2 Documentary & Panel Discussion – Saturday August 13th from 5PM – 7PM at Brookside Community Church

Info: https://m.facebook.com/events/3344225779235612/?ref=newsfeed

You can also participate virtually at https://iu.zoom.us/j/88604289170

About: “A premier of the new documentary “They Stood Up,” produced by the Defense Committee to Free the Pendleton 2, about the 1985 prisoner rebellion against white supremacist guard brutality at Pendleton CF, and the cases of John “Balagoon” Cole & Christopher “Naeem” Trotter, who remain wrongfully incarcerated for their role in the rebellion.The documentary is approximately 35 minutes long, and the screening will be followed by a panel discussion featuring family and friends of Cole and Trotter, and members of the defense committee.”

