CLOSE
Community Connection Thursday August 18th 2022
Dr. Thomas Brown (Civil Rights Activist, Talk Show Host—Operation Breadbasket Presents: Harambe) Joined Us Live To Discuss The Future Of The Constitution.
David Leander Williams – Author, Historian, “African Americans in Indianapolis: The Story of a People Determined to Be Free”
Get This Book and His Other Books Here: https://www.davidleanderwilliams.com/
Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sports Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live On Community Connection!
https://indianapolisrecorder.com/author/danny_bridges/