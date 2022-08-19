Community Connection
HomeCommunity Connection

Community Connection Thursday August 18th 2022

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday August 18th 2022

 

Dr. Thomas Brown (Civil Rights Activist, Talk Show Host—Operation Breadbasket Presents: Harambe) Joined Us Live To Discuss The Future Of The Constitution.

 

David Leander Williams – Author, Historian, “African Americans in Indianapolis: The Story of a People Determined to Be Free”

Get This Book and His Other Books Here: https://www.davidleanderwilliams.com/

 

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sports Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

https://indianapolisrecorder.com/author/danny_bridges/

Close