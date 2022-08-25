PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday August 25th 2022

Martin University Second Annual Draft Day!

TOMORROW, Friday August 26th 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

The Father Boniface Hardin Gathertorium, 2186 North Sherman Drive in Indianapolis

About: “Martin University will host the second annual Draft Day with Martin Works academy students, where students are “drafted” by employer partnerships for a paid apprenticeship, which prepares each student with real-life skills and work readiness.”

More: “This event will recognize and celebrate the students within the Martin Works program as they sign their contracts to work with employer partners to conduct their internship, hoping to become potential hired employees with their selected employer partners. All assignments will begin immediately or following the Labor Day holiday.”

Martin University Director Of Career Development Tony Cunningham Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

We Talked Student Loans With Lodriguez Murray Sr. VP Of Public Policy & Government Affairs With The UNCF (United Negro College Fund).

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sports Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live On Community Connection.

Subscribe To The Indianapolis Recorder Here: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/subscribe/