Community Connection Wednesday August 31st 2022
Walk4NF Indianapolis (NF Is Neurofibromatosis)
This Saturday September 3rd | 11:00 am – 2:00 pmWhite River State Park 801 W Washington Street Indianapolis, IN
About: ” Your fundraising is critical to improving the lives of children and adults with NF (neurofibromatosis)”
Website: https://nfmidwest.rallybound.org/walk4nf-indianapolis
Phone Guest: Dr. Velvit Miller – Executive Director, “Not 1 More Project”
Your New Normal: The Impact Of Maternal Mortality On Fathers
Two Saturdays, September 10th and 17th At 1PM – 2:30 PM
Fathers and Families Center 2835 N. Illinois Street, Indy 46208
Featuring: Minister Dave Rozell, Dr. Anthony Sanders, Anthony Wallace, Bishop Horatio Luster, Dr. Levi Funches, Dwayne Moment, and Toby Miller
Order Free At-Home Covid-19 Tests Before This Friday, September 2nd.
Be Prepared – Order Now
Order At Covid.gov/tests
About: “Free at-home COVID-19 tests are available now.Order yours before September 2nd at http://www.covid.gov/tests ! These tests will not be available to the public after this date.”