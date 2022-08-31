PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday August 31st 2022

Walk4NF Indianapolis (NF Is Neurofibromatosis)

This Saturday September 3rd | 11:00 am – 2:00 pmWhite River State Park 801 W Washington Street Indianapolis, IN

About: ” Your fundraising is critical to improving the lives of children and adults with NF (neurofibromatosis)”

Website: https://nfmidwest.rallybound.org/walk4nf-indianapolis

Phone Guest: Dr. Velvit Miller – Executive Director, “Not 1 More Project”

Your New Normal: The Impact Of Maternal Mortality On Fathers

Two Saturdays, September 10th and 17th At 1PM – 2:30 PM

Fathers and Families Center 2835 N. Illinois Street, Indy 46208

Featuring: Minister Dave Rozell, Dr. Anthony Sanders, Anthony Wallace, Bishop Horatio Luster, Dr. Levi Funches, Dwayne Moment, and Toby Miller

Order Free At-Home Covid-19 Tests Before This Friday, September 2nd.

Be Prepared – Order Now

Order At Covid.gov/tests

About: “Free at-home COVID-19 tests are available now.Order yours before September 2nd at http://www.covid.gov/tests ! These tests will not be available to the public after this date.”