According to the bellereport.com

Grammy® Winner Tamela Mann and

NAACP Image® Award-Winning Comedian David Mann

Kick Off Overcomer Mann Family Tour in Richmond, VA

(DALLAS) – Grammy® Award-Winning Platinum Recording Artist Tamela Mann and NAACP Image® Award-Winning Comedian David Mann bring their Overcomer Mann Family Tour to a city near you this fall. Featuring David, Tamela, son David Mann Jr, daughters La’Tia Mann and Tiffany Mann, the evening includes music, comedy, and family entertainment. David brings a laugh yourself silly comedy set, and Tamela will be performing her biggest hits and new ones from her latest release.

Featured each night are DJ David Mann, Jr., La’Tia Mann, and Tiffany Mann performing new music, a comedy set by David, and a full concert by Gospel’s leading lady, Tamela Mann.

Tamela and David Mann Overcomer Family Tour Dates:

Friday, September 2 Richmond Liberation Church | Richmond, VA

Saturday, September 3 RDU World Overcomers | Durham, NC

Thursday, September 8 Buffalo Elim Christian Fellowship | Buffalo, NY

Friday, September 9 Ritz Theater | Elizabeth, NJ

Friday, September 16 Victory Christian Ministries International | Suitland MD

Saturday, September 17 Sharons Baptist Church | Philadelphia, PA

Thursday, September 22 Mt. Carmel Church | Indianapolis, IN

Friday, September 23 Second Ebenezar | Detroit, MI

Saturday, September 24 House of Hope | Chicago, IL

Friday, September 30 Franklin Avenue Baptist Church | New Orleans, LA

Saturday, October 1 Mobile Civic Center | Mobile, AL

Sunday, October 2 Montgomery Performing Arts Centre | Montgomery, AL

Thursday, October 6 New Horizon Church | Jackson, MS

Friday, October 7 Hill Chapel Missionary Baptist Church | Memphis, TN

Friday, October 14 Grady Cole Center | Charlotte, NC

Saturday, October 15 River Center for The Performing Arts | Columbus, GA

Sunday, October 16 Macon Civic Center | Macon, GA

Friday, October 21 Living Faith Christian Center | Baton Rouge, LA

Saturday, October 22 Shreveport Municipal Auditorium | Shreveport, LA

Friday, October 28 Mt. Zion Baptist Church – Old Hickory Campus | Whites Creek, TN

Saturday, October 29 House of Hope | Decatur, GA

Friday, November 4 Gateway Church North Austin | Austin, TX

For the latest updates on Tamela and David Mann:

Tickets: kingdomtickets.com/mannstour