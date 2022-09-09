Introducing: ADIA Talks New Single ‘You Ain’t’

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell sets a new bar for syndicated morning programming. From the range of music styles to powerful interviews; and from the lively features to the fresh approach on news and listener engagement, award-winning gospel music singer and reality TV star, Erica Campbell creates a high-energy experience for listeners to start every day in FAITH, with LOVE and having JOY. Both the comedic genius and news savvy of Erica’s co-hosts allow for a fun twist on the serious issues impacting the lives of listeners. With nearly two decades in the music industry, Erica Campbell has repeatedly topped Billboard charts and won every music award possible as a member of the dynamic duo, Mary Mary and as a solo artist. A devoted wife and mother of three, Erica shares her life with the world on her televised reality show, Mary Mary. No stranger to the public eye, the social media maven has over 2 million followers she personally engages daily with inspiration and pure fun. Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell is the next natural progression of her career to extend her audience and share the life, music, and inspiration that makes her – ERICA.

Rising star ADIA stops by the Get Up Church to premiere her new single “You Ain’t.” The Chicago, Illinois representative gives Erica and GRIFF the details on the new song saying:

“This song is super important and special to me. I think just kind of naturally, a lot of us deal with thoughts of like feeling of inadequacy and insecurity. I think sometimes if we spend enough time on those things, it can almost stop us from doing what God is calling us to do. But the song is simple. You know you don’t have to be ashamed of the mistakes you made. They don’t define you. We say we’re forgiving God. The Bible literally says that as far as Egypt from the west That’s how far our transgressions will be from us. The moment we ask for forgiveness.”

