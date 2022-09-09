E. Dewey Smith “When All Else Fails, Go To Jesus”

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell sets a new bar for syndicated morning programming. From the range of music styles to powerful interviews; and from the lively features to the fresh approach on news and listener engagement, award-winning gospel music singer and reality TV star, Erica Campbell creates a high-energy experience for listeners to start every day in FAITH, with LOVE and having JOY. Both the comedic genius and news savvy of Erica’s co-hosts allow for a fun twist on the serious issues impacting the lives of listeners. With nearly two decades in the music industry, Erica Campbell has repeatedly topped Billboard charts and won every music award possible as a member of the dynamic duo, Mary Mary and as a solo artist. A devoted wife and mother of three, Erica shares her life with the world on her televised reality show, Mary Mary. No stranger to the public eye, the social media maven has over 2 million followers she personally engages daily with inspiration and pure fun. Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell is the next natural progression of her career to extend her audience and share the life, music, and inspiration that makes her – ERICA.

E. Dewey Smith returns to Get Up to premiere his newest single “I Give You Jesus.” Smith talked to Erica and GRIFF about the making of the song and it’s importance.

Smith said “The song was very very important to me. I recorded during a time you know, that was difficult in the pandemic of so much was going on, you know, socially and civilly with George Floyd situation. So much divisiveness. I mean, the politic struggles with driving me crazy. I just couldn’t watch CNN any with visions or oppression. So I just wanted to, you know, put out a message to give people hope that ultimately put our faith in Jesus you know, not a part of that represents an elephant or a donkey but the Lamb of God who takes with the world so, so when all else fails, just go to Jesus.”

