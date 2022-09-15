PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday September 15th 2022

Community Conversations for CareGivers and Seniors.

Come share your feedback and learn of services for older adults.

Indiana Minority Health Coalition Executive Director Camille Dobson Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

More Info: https://www.imhc.org/upcomingevents/

Safe at Home Event – This Saturday, September 17 @ 8:00 am – 12:30 pm – Presented by CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions.

Kickoff Location: Irvington Presbyterian Church

55 Johnson Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46219 United States

Event Website: https://cicoa.org/event/safe-at-home-event/

About: “Serving the Irvington area in 46201, 46203 and 46219 zip codesSafe at Home is a high-impact, half-day of service to low-income senior homeowners over the age of 60 in Indianapolis. Volunteers help make their homes and yards safe and accessible for daily living. Every year CICOA and community volunteers provide home safety modifications to a central Indiana community.The event, presented by George’s Pharmacy & Medical Equipment, occurs during National Fall Prevention Awareness Month.”

About CICOA: Connecting Central Indiana older adults, people with disabilities and caregivers to better care.

Phone Guest: Denise Jones Harrington – Faith Partnership Coordinator, CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions

Scam Tracking With The Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana.

The BBB Talks With Us About All Types Of Scams.

Including Contests And More!Track For Scams Here: https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sports Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live!