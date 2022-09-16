PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Friday September 16th 2022

Open Lines 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM

1:30 PM – 2:00 PM: 2022 MAKING A DIFFERENCE ANNUAL AWARDS DINNER

Tuesday, September 20th At The Madam Walker Legacy Center Ballroom, 617 Indiana Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46202

Doors open 6:00 p.m., light refreshments and cash bar reception

Dinner Program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

About: “We take pride in shining light on those who are ‘“Making a Difference” in our community. Each year, we celebrate local individuals who are impacting change in Indianapolis and beyond! ”

Tickets: https://www.freetown.org/2022-making-a-difference-annual-awards-dinner-2?fbclid=IwAR3KueLk0tFRAwDoZdo2zre0tyqqkVLb6gNM-P8m29sS8Dp1i_XcRPJ44zs

Phone Guests: Ophelia Wellington – Founder & Executive Director, Freetown Village

Gwen Kelly – Freetown Village Board Chair and Former Honoree

Emmett Till & Mamie Till-Mobley: Let the World See

A New Exibit At The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis In Person & Virtual Opening Tomorrow Sept. 17-Oct. 30. Recommended for ages 10 and up

“The exhibit tells five key stories:

Emmett’s personal story

How the brave actions of Emmett’s mom, Mamie Till-Mobley, fueled the Civil Rights Movement

How a community and family have worked to keep Emmett’s memory alive

How the vandalized historical marker connects to us today

How we can commit to social justice in our own communities”

More Info: https://www.childrensmuseum.org/exhibits/emmett-till

Phone Guests:

Jennifer Pace Robinson – President & CEO, Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Benjamin Saulsberry – Public Engagement And Museum Education Director, The Emmett Till Interpretive Center, Mississippi

Open Lines To End The Show