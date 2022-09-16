Community Connection Friday September 16th 2022
Open Lines 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM
1:30 PM – 2:00 PM: 2022 MAKING A DIFFERENCE ANNUAL AWARDS DINNER
Tuesday, September 20th At The Madam Walker Legacy Center Ballroom, 617 Indiana Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46202
Doors open 6:00 p.m., light refreshments and cash bar reception
Dinner Program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
About: “We take pride in shining light on those who are ‘“Making a Difference” in our community. Each year, we celebrate local individuals who are impacting change in Indianapolis and beyond! ”
Tickets: https://www.freetown.org/2022-making-a-difference-annual-awards-dinner-2?fbclid=IwAR3KueLk0tFRAwDoZdo2zre0tyqqkVLb6gNM-P8m29sS8Dp1i_XcRPJ44zs
Phone Guests: Ophelia Wellington – Founder & Executive Director, Freetown Village
Gwen Kelly – Freetown Village Board Chair and Former Honoree
Emmett Till & Mamie Till-Mobley: Let the World See
A New Exibit At The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis In Person & Virtual Opening Tomorrow Sept. 17-Oct. 30. Recommended for ages 10 and up
“The exhibit tells five key stories:
Emmett’s personal story
How the brave actions of Emmett’s mom, Mamie Till-Mobley, fueled the Civil Rights Movement
How a community and family have worked to keep Emmett’s memory alive
How the vandalized historical marker connects to us today
How we can commit to social justice in our own communities”
More Info: https://www.childrensmuseum.org/exhibits/emmett-till
Phone Guests:
Jennifer Pace Robinson – President & CEO, Children’s Museum of Indianapolis
Benjamin Saulsberry – Public Engagement And Museum Education Director, The Emmett Till Interpretive Center, Mississippi
Open Lines To End The Show